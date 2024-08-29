A-Mark: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $28.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the El Segundo, California-based company said it had net income of $1.20. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 85 cents per share.

The precious metals trading company posted revenue of $2.52 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.64 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $66.2 million, or $2.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.7 billion.

A-Mark shares have climbed 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $35.71, a rise of 2% in the last 12 months.

