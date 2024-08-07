A.k.a. Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.3…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents.

The portfolio of online fashion brands posted revenue of $148.9 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $134.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, a.k.a. Brands said it expects revenue in the range of $141 million to $145 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $560 million to $565 million.

A.k.a. Brands shares have increased 80% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.47, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AKA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AKA

