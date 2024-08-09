9 Emerging Home Building Trends

Homebuilders have faced their share of challenges in recent years. Material shortages and increased costs have forced builders to be…

Homebuilders have faced their share of challenges in recent years. Material shortages and increased costs have forced builders to be more mindful of their clients’ needs to maximize resources and allocate funds where they’ll have the most impact. Here are some newer trends that are emerging in the world of home construction.

[The Guide for Building a New Construction House]

1. Prefinished Engineered Floors

Flooring has long been an important element of home design. Maria Rozenfeld, product specialist at Havwoods in New York, says that hardwood flooring is no longer the go-to option for those seeking a higher-end interior.

“In 2024, we’re most excited about prefinished engineered floors,” she says. “They are more structurally sound, which means their construction allows the boards to be wider and longer compared to solid wood flooring. This allows our customers to create more cohesive, beautiful spaces.”

Rozenfeld also notes that engineered floors tend to cost less, which is a big consideration for builders today.

“By eliminating the need for on-site sanding and finishing, you not only save on materials, but also significantly lower labor expenses,” she says.

2. Mixed-Use Spaces

The events of 2020 had a negative impact on commercial retail spaces, as many businesses shuttered permanently in the course of the pandemic. That only piled on to the existing plight of malls and shopping centers, which have long struggled to maintain tenants.

It’s also become increasingly difficult for people to secure affordable housing. These factors have led to an uptick in mixed-use spaces, says Kurt Volkman, associate principal at HED, a national architecture, engineering and planning firm.

“There is a skyrocketing demand for mixed-use spaces in which people can reside, work and find recreational and entertainment options nearby,” he says. “Mixed-use developments can help address housing challenges and offer a compelling alternative to the malls and shopping centers of the past.”

3. Dopamine Decor

There’s an increased need for homes to serve as a haven for mental health, says Ashley Banbury, color marketing manager and a certified designer at Sherwin Williams brands Krylon and Dutch Boy Paints. To this end, she’s seen a push in “dopamine decor.”

“Dopamine decor, named after the feel-good neurotransmitter, is a trend that aims to evoke a sense of happiness, warmth and nostalgia through vibrant colors, layered textures and playful patterns that reflect the homeowner’s personality and style,” she explains.

Whether it’s bold colors, unique patterns or inviting textures, the goal is to make it so people’s homes can function as mood-enhancers. Banbury has also seen bold colors popping up in more outdoor spaces as well indoor.

[Ways to Turn Your Home Into a Spa Retreat]

4. All-Electric Homes

It’s not just electric vehicles that are all the rage these days. There’s been a push toward homes that use electricity as their sole energy source, says Stephen Pallrand, owner/founder at architecture and interior design company CarbonShack in Los Angeles.

“All-electric homes are on the rise, particularly considering the targeted benefits that the Inflation Reduction Act gives to homeowners for solar,” he says. “Removing fossil fuels from the home is not only good for the environment but good for our lungs.”

There’s a big cost savings as well. “Once you are fully electric with battery storage,” says Pallrand, “you can run your entire household and charge your EVs for almost free.”

5. Single-Story Homes

Single-story living is ideal for people with mobility challenges. But it’s not just older homebuyers who are favoring single-story homes, says Jill DiDonna, chief marketing officer at GL Homes in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“There’s a lot of reasons to like first-floor living,” she says. In her experience, Gen X homebuyers are increasingly moving toward single-story homes because they’re thinking ahead. These homes are conducive to aging in place.

DiDonna also says single-story homes offer certain aesthetic benefits, like tall ceilings and a sense of spaciousness. As a plus, they tend to be less expensive.

Pallrand is seeing a shift toward single-story living as well. “As building and remodeling costs increase, we are doing less two-story additions and more single-story,” he says.

6. Family-Oriented Spaces

Homes have long served as gathering spots for families. But these days, there’s a push toward creating specific family-oriented features, says Eddie Rider of Eddie Rider Designs in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“Cooking and eating together is a big deal and has circled back into design,” he says. He’s seeing kitchens being built with larger ranges and cooktops and multiple sinks so making dinner becomes a team effort.

7. Creativity in Outdoor Design

Gone are the days of cookie-cutter exteriors. “There is a growing desire to add more creativity to outdoor living spaces,” says Nader Assad, vice president of innovation at exterior design company Oldcastle APG, with more than 200 locations in North America.

Assad has seen an uptick in color options for outdoor features as well as more versatility in pavers and fencing.

“Fencing is also becoming more textured, with options that mimic woodgrain or natural stone,” he says.

[21 Sustainable Building Materials to Consider for Your Home]

8. Work-From-Home Spaces

The pandemic fueled a push toward remote work that’s still very much alive and well across a range of industries. As such, builders are intentionally creating spaces to make working from the home feasible, says Brian Juedes, VP of product design at homebuilding company Taylor Morrison.

“Work-from-home spaces that stemmed from the pandemic in 2020 have moved faster than any residential design trend in the last 50 years,” he says. “Over the last four years, architects and designers have created many floor plans with work-from-home spaces in a variety of locations, including great rooms, kitchens, dining spaces, bedrooms, halls, lofts and even laundry rooms.”

9. Outdoor Retreats

Given the cost of buying and owning a home these days, buyers are looking for reasons to stay put rather than leave the house. That explains an uptick in outdoor retreats, says Diana Melichar, president and owner of Melichar Architects in Lake Forest, Illinois.

“We are finding in our market that homeowners are looking for a retreat in their own backyards,” she says.

Some popular options include swimming pools with whirlpool spas, pavilions with outdoor lounges and kitchens with retractable screens. Outdoor fireplaces are also becoming more commonplace as they allow homeowners to extend the summer season.

More from U.S. News

Things to Know Before Building a New Home

Buying a Fixer-Upper vs. Move-in Ready: Which Is Better?

8 Countertop Trends for 2024

9 Emerging Home Building Trends originally appeared on usnews.com