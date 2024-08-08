8×8: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMPBELL, Calif. (AP) — CAMPBELL, Calif. (AP) — 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.3 million in…

CAMPBELL, Calif. (AP) — CAMPBELL, Calif. (AP) — 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Campbell, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The telecommunications services company posted revenue of $178.1 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $178.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, 8×8 said it expects revenue in the range of $175 million to $181 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $710 million to $732 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EGHT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EGHT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.