6 Steps to Take Before Studying Abroad

For many U.S. students, studying abroad is part of the college experience.

Nearly 190,000 U.S. students studied internationally during 2021-2022 academic year, according to the 2023 “Open Doors U.S. Study Abroad” annual survey by the not-for-profit Institute of International Education.

Studying abroad offers new academic experiences, cultural understanding and the chance to build relationships outside your traditional circles, experts say.

“The learning opportunity is just so much greater than if you’re just in a classroom or hallway passing the same people you see on campus every day,” says Christopher Nicolussi, assistant vice president of student services and support in the office of global programs at New York University. “There’s just so many other things for students to learn beyond what’s in a textbook when they put themselves in a situation with people who are different from themselves.”

But study abroad planning can be stressful and it’s easy to overlook important factors, experts say.

“There are so many things to think about in terms of paperwork, their passport, choosing the right program, how much it’s going to cost or which location. It can be a little overwhelming,” says Pascale Parker, director of education abroad at Texas A&M University. “If a student is a little shy and hasn’t traveled, that can be too much. The first thing you need is to be curious and ask questions.”

Here are six steps experts say you should take to make your study abroad experience as stress-free and seamless as possible.

Decide on the Experience You Want

First, make a list of your study abroad goals, including nonnegotiables, says Greg Muger, director of student experience in the office of international programs at Pepperdine University in California. These could include location, cost, opportunities for leisure travel, culture and program length.

Next, consider what each program offers and weigh the pros and cons.

“If you want to learn the language, you really can’t do that in a two-week program,” Nicolussi says. “So identifying the goals of what you’re wanting to get out of this experience, whether that’s learning a language, making connections in a professional setting by doing an internship, taking courses in a particular subject that isn’t available at home, or making a connection to your family heritage, those are all very different reasons why somebody would choose where they go and also how long they go.”

Meet With Academic Advisers and Study Abroad Office

Your academic adviser can help determine how and when a study abroad experience fits into your degree program, whether the credits will transfer to your home school, which program to choose and how long it should be.

For example, Nicolussi says he’s seen more students choosing short-term experiences of two or six weeks. While an elective may fit in that time frame, courses like math or science may not be feasible, he says.

Some majors at U.S. colleges “are scaffolded, which means you have to take part one before you can take part two,” Nicolussi says. “So you have to make sure that you’re able to fit all the pieces of the scaffolding in your four-year plan with a study abroad semester.”

Taking study abroad directly through a school-sponsored program or another U.S. college usually makes it easier to transfer credits, experts say.

Your college’s study abroad office is also a vital resource for answering specific questions about the experience and what’s required for international travel, experts say. Plan appointments with your academic adviser and the study abroad office as early as possible.

Calculate the Cost

Depending on the program, studying abroad can be expensive, experts say.

You can expect to pay between $10,000 and $22,000 through a third-party provider, according to Go Overseas, an organization that helps students find study abroad opportunities. Those programs typically include housing and meals, the organization says.

“But you also want to do a little bit of travel on the weekend,” says Sarah Larson Malloy, head of academic partnerships for global study at Edtech Ventures and former director of study abroad and international exchange at the University of Arkansas. “You have to think holistically about your budget, not just the price tag that you immediately see.”

Work out how much you can personally afford, how much you could fundraise and how much you could earn in scholarships.

Scholarship search engines such as fastweb.com and scholarships.com can help, and students should consider the U.S. Department of State’s Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program, Muger says.

Study abroad and scholarship offices may also help find grants.

“Students should meet with a school’s financial adviser to discuss how their scholarships and grants would or would not transfer and then save up money before their abroad experience,” Muger says. “Students should create a personal spending budget — and they sometimes can work in the host country depending on their immigration status.”

Research the Location and Language

Most students will experience some culture shock when they study abroad, experts say, so it’s important to research the country, customs and holidays and learn at least some of the language ahead of time.

“Language ability is the basis of building relationships abroad,” Muger says. “We require students to successfully complete at least the first level of the host country’s main language before going abroad.”

The students who are most successful in learning a new language and culture are those who build relationships with locals once they arrive and find ways to use the language often, he says.

Apply Early for Passport and Student Visa

You should apply to study abroad at least six months before you plan to go, Nicolussi says. Apply for a student visa or passport at the same time, as these can take 30 to 90 days to arrive, he says.

Some universities have an on-campus office for student visas and passports, but if not you can apply at your local post office. To avoid immigration issues, make sure your passport is valid at least six months past your planned return date, Nicolussi advises.

Get Domestic Affairs in Order

You’ll need to plan to keep life at home running smoothly while you’re away. If you’re renting, consider finding someone to sublease from you. Make arrangements for someone to care for your pet, and check international plans and coverage with your cell phone provider.

Let your bank and any credit card companies know you’re traveling abroad, as some may flag international purchases as potential fraud or have limited services in foreign countries.

Intentionality is the key to good planning, experts say.

“Create a weekly update and to-do list as soon as possible,” Muger says. “Enlist the help of a friend that has studied abroad before to help think through all the areas that need attention.”

