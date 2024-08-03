3D Systems: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rock Hill, South Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The maker of 3D printers posted revenue of $102.9 million in the period.

