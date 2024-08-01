1stdibs: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — 1stdibs.com Inc. (DIBS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.4 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — 1stdibs.com Inc. (DIBS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The upscale online retailer posted revenue of $22.2 million in the period.

1stdibs expects full-year revenue in the range of $20.8 million to $22.1 million.

