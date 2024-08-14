17 Top All-Inclusive Caribbean Resorts for Families

Picture a family vacation on the beach with adventurous kayaking, Instagram-worthy sunsets, beautiful oceanfront accommodations and relaxing spa treatments —…

Picture a family vacation on the beach with adventurous kayaking, Instagram-worthy sunsets, beautiful oceanfront accommodations and relaxing spa treatments — not to mention plenty of activities to keep the kids busy and all the food and drinks you want. That’s what you’ll be treated to on an all-inclusive, family-friendly getaway in the Caribbean.

With all the essentials included, kids will be entertained and parents relaxed as families make wonderful memories together. Here are some of the top all-inclusive Caribbean resorts for families.

Spice Island Beach Resort: Grenada

Spice Island Beach Resort, located on one of the most beautiful beaches in the Caribbean, offers 64 villa-style suites, with some that open directly out onto Grand Anse Beach. This all-inclusive resort in Grenada makes a great getaway for families, since a stay here includes amenities like access to the kids activity center, which offers a full-day program for children aged 3 to 12. Get a suite with sofa beds or cots available, and enjoy activities such as tennis, nonmotorized water sports and bicycle riding.

Two beachfront restaurants and regular live music on the beach — including calypso and reggae performances — also await you at Spice Island Beach Resort. While the youngsters are being entertained, parents can escape to the Janissa Spa for a body treatment featuring native spices and herbs. Overall, guests praise the friendly service from the pleasant staff.

Club Med Punta Cana: Dominican Republic

Book a stay at Club Med Punta Cana for a magical family vacation that includes all-day dining and bar and snack services. This resort in Punta Cana boasts three outdoor pools, clubs for children, nightly entertainment and adult-exclusive Zen spaces. Certain sports and activities, such as sailing and pickleball, are also included with your stay. Kids won’t want to miss out on the acrobatic and artistic offerings of the Circus School.

Parents traveling with babies, meanwhile, will appreciate Baby Club Med for those younger than 2. The main restaurant at Club Med Punta Cana also offers an area with blenders and microwaves to prepare baby meals, as well as preprepared baby food; other available baby amenities include bottle warmers, sterilizers and more. For an additional fee, guests can take advantage of the on-demand child care services, local excursions, spa treatments and more.

When it comes to accommodations, the Interconnecting Family Superior Rooms sleep up to eight and allow parents to have a separate bedroom. Recent lodgers loved the extensive list of activities to enjoy on the property.

Sensira Resort & Spa, Riviera Maya: Mexico

At Sensira Resort & Spa, guests can enjoy a semiprivate beach, gaze out at the stunning views of Petempich Bay or take advantage of the resort’s all-inclusive amenities: a zip line, a climbing wall, beach lounge chairs, restaurants and more. Other activities here in the Riviera Maya include shopping and sightseeing in nearby Cancún or a visit to beautiful Playa del Carmen.

Back at Sensira, the Baby Explorer Club’s many features — from indoor bounce houses to slides — can keep little ones engaged while parents get a treatment at the adult spa or just sunbathe in serenity. Kids can stay busy with mini-golf, the Aquapark’s waterslides and other water features, or supervised activities at the Adventure Club. The adults-only S-Club makes for a lively night out for parents with dancing and drinks. Visitors who stayed here recently said they particularly liked that the resort has a lot to offer its youngest guests.

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana: Dominican Republic

For kids, this resort is a dream come true. The family-friendly Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana brings Nickelodeon to life in meet-and-greets with favorite show characters like SpongeBob or Dora and Boots. Nickelodeon-themed villas, swim-up suites or even a plunge pool suite can provide one-of-a-kind lodging for your Caribbean vacation. When you work up an appetite, this resort offers everything from spaceship-themed restaurant dining to breakfast in your pajamas with your favorite characters.

Kids can also take advantage of play space and programming geared toward ages 4 to 12 at Club Nick. The Aqua Nick water park boasts waterslides, a spray ground, a lazy river and mass “slimings.” SpongeBob fanatics can book a stay in the Pineapple Villa luxury suite, with an entrance shaped like a pineapple, as well as upgraded amenities and services. Families who have visited this Punta Cana resort said favorite aspects included the water park, the beach and swim-up suites, but some felt the resort is overpriced.

Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino: Bonaire

Bonaire, an unspoiled Dutch island in the Caribbean, is home to Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino. The all-inclusive package at this family resort covers accommodations, unlimited food and drinks, water and land activities, and access to two pools and a beautiful beach; you’ll also get to enjoy an on-site casino and world-class dive courses. Plus, kids 12 and younger stay and eat free for each paying adult.

Unique experiences on the island of Bonaire include spotting flocks of flamingos, visiting the Donkey Sanctuary, diving at the 1000 Steps site, snorkeling at Bonaire National Marine Park and perusing the charming town of Kralendijk. Previous visitors can’t say enough great things about the incredible snorkeling at this Caribbean resort.

Grand Velas Riviera Maya: Mexico

Families looking for a luxurious Caribbean getaway in Mexico will enjoy Grand Velas Riviera Maya. The five-star resort features a white sand beach, an infinity pool, eight gourmet restaurants (including a Michelin-starred option), kids and teens clubs, and a holistic spa. The spacious Ambassador Suites, which accommodate four to eight guests, are perfect for families and multigenerational travel. The suites have ocean views, private terraces, plunge pools, Jacuzzi tubs, private butlers and minibars restocked daily. A baby concierge is also available.

Spend your days snorkeling, swimming with dolphins, riding bikes, kayaking along the coast, lounging by the pool, walking along the beach or taking a fitness class (though some of these activities cost extra). The Kids Club provides supervised crafts, movies, video games and more for ages 4 to 12, while teens can dance at the teen disco, sing karaoke, play pingpong and sip mocktails at the Teens Club. After some quality family time, adults can enjoy some serenity at the adults-only pool, have a romantic dinner, get pampered with a couples massage, or try the relaxing water ceremony at the 90,000-square-foot SE Spa. Recent travelers praised the exquisite service and the quality of the food at Grand Velas Riviera Maya.

Royalton Antigua, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort: Antigua

The Royalton Antigua, a top-notch all-inclusive family resort in Antigua, provides multigenerational fun with activities, food and accommodations to suit the whole family. Located along Deep Bay in St. John’s, this resort gives guests access to a luxury spa, kids and teens clubs, fitness facilities, eight restaurants and three bars to choose from. Activities range from nonmotorized water sports to cooking classes.

The Royalton Antigua offers an upscale experience for discerning travelers looking for a memorable family vacation destination. Upgrade to the Diamond Club for an even more elevated experience — you’ll enjoy exclusive services, restaurants, beaches and bars. Previous guests praise the staff for being friendly and accommodating, though some commented that the customer service was lacking.

Alaia Belize, Autograph Collection: Belize

Alaia Belize showcases the best of what Caribbean all-inclusive resorts have to offer, with accommodations overlooking the turquoise Caribbean Sea, access to charming local towns, exceptional food and exhilarating water activities. Located on Ambergris Caye in Belize, this four-diamond resort features a wine club, six restaurants, four bars, a spa, diving and snorkeling in the Belize Barrier Reef, and three pools — including a suspended rooftop pool and lounge with panoramic views. For an all-inclusive vacation here, add the Ultimate All-Inclusive Package to your booking: It encompasses three daily meals, limitless beverages, nonmotorized water sports and other complimentary daily activities.

Secure a suite, villa or vista for a more secluded stay with the whole family; you can choose resort or ocean views. The three-bedroom Beachfront Villa includes a private plunge pool, three bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen and a living room. Experiences in this area of Belize range from scuba diving at the Great Blue Hole and exploring ancient Mayan temples to hiking in lush rainforests and zip lining through the jungle. Recent travelers love this property, especially the courteous staff and delicious cuisine.

Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancún: Mexico

If you’re looking for an all-inclusive family resort situated in a privileged oceanfront location in Cancún, the Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach is just the spot. It offers the best of the Yucatán Peninsula’s weather complemented by superb service, ample selections of gourmet food and wine, and the luxury Gem Spa.

Parents have access to comprehensive children’s offerings such as babysitting services and the Coral Kidz Club, a creatively designed interactive space. Adults will also love dining at The Table — an innovative and immersive tasting menu experience that takes you through Mexico’s gastronomic history. Previous visitors hail the food and friendly staff as their favorite things about the resort. When visiting the Cancún area, embark on an excursion for a scenic ferry ride to Isla Mujeres, visit the Interactive Aquarium Cancun, or explore the water activities and zip lines at Xel-Há.

Beaches Turks & Caicos: Turks & Caicos

At Beaches Turks & Caicos, families can enjoy Sesame Street character encounters, a gaming lounge, a teen nightclub, a comprehensive diving program and a 45,000-square-foot water park. Guests of all ages have access to unique restaurants and a stunning 12-mile beach, as well as paddleboards, kayaks, aquatrikes and more — making for a one-of-a-kind all-inclusive trip to the Turks & Caicos Islands. Even water skiing is included with your stay here. The resort comprises five unique villages that reflect the culture, cuisine and architecture of Italy, France, the Caribbean and Key West with nearly two dozen dining options and 10 pools.

Beaches Turks & Caicos also accommodates families with special needs. The resort’s kids camps are Advanced Certified Autism Centers, and you’ll find disability-accessible guest rooms, wheelchair-accessible ramps throughout the resort, sensory-friendly areas, and specially trained staff and child care experts. The beautiful beaches and exceptional staff were two highlights for recent travelers here. Beaches Resorts also has Caribbean properties in Negril and Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla: Anguilla

For a five-star vacation that focuses on family-friendly fun, visit the Four Seasons Anguilla. You can enjoy a private chef-prepared meal together in your villa, splash in the Bamboo Pool, explore beautiful beaches, kayak on Meads Bay or watch a gorgeous sunset over the water. The resort caters to youngsters with activities such as cookie decorating, scavenger hunts, and arts and crafts. Other kid-friendly amenities include child-sized bathrobes, complimentary toiletries, and free use of games and coloring books; guests can also request cribs, high chairs and strollers at no extra charge.

With the beautiful Four-Bedroom Ocean-View Villa, families will have plenty of space to spread out. The nearly 5,800-square-foot villa sleeps up to 10 guests and features marble bathrooms, outdoor showers, a sun deck, a private pool, and a washer and dryer. Visitors highly recommend this resort in Anguilla due to the sweeping ocean views, stellar service and stunning beaches.

Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa: St. Lucia

This resort welcomes guests of all ages with plenty of activities and amenities for an easy family vacation in St. Lucia. Kids will love complimentary access to the Splash Island Water Park as parents get pampered with a treatment at the spa. Families can also make memories together with a challenging hike or shopping at an open-air market.

Booking the All-Inclusive Experience covers all meals and drinks, nonmotorized water sports, and other complimentary amenities to make your stay comfortable and convenient. Recent visitors at Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa say they were most impressed with the beaches. With five properties on St. Lucia — three of which are Green Globe Gold certified as sustainable — Bay Gardens Resorts is committed to supporting environmental protection such as with its turtle conservation efforts.

Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa: Jamaica

This family-focused resort in Rose Hall, Jamaica, is brimming with amenities and activities, such as two outdoor pools, a fitness center, water sports, a kids club, and unlimited food and drinks. Spa treatments and private beach cabanas are great add-ons to elevate your stay at Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa. For even more fun, the property is close to several golf courses, a historic haunted mansion, zip lining and high-end shopping. Visitors were appreciative of the professional staff. Some travelers advise against visiting during hurricane season, as that could have a negative impact on your stay.

Bahia Principe Fantasia Punta Cana: Dominican Republic

Like most all-inclusive resorts, Bahia Principe Fantasia Punta Cana includes accommodations along with access to restaurants and buffets, a gym, and organized activities. What makes this resort unique is its three castles, which house the kids club, the Garden Circus restaurant and the Kokoro bar.

Families can relax in spacious rooms and enjoy downtime at the pools or beach as well as family-friendly water sports, while the youngest challenge their imaginations with the kids programming. The resort offers innovative, kid-friendly activities like costume workshops, arts and crafts, cooking classes, and children’s games. Young guests at the resort can channel their inner explorers with the Bahia Scouts entertainment program and enjoy guided nature activities around the resort. Recent visitors said what they liked most about this Punta Cana resort were the pools and water park, though some felt the service was poor.

Mangrove Beach Corendon Curacao All-Inclusive Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton: Curaçao

This all-inclusive beachfront resort in Curaçao features four themed restaurants, four pools, an aqua park, a dive center, a private beach and a variety of on-site activities, such as volleyball and boccia. For casual dining with a variety of dishes, the Breeze restaurant offers a buffet for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Parents can indulge in a beachfront massage for the ultimate relaxation. Guests who stayed at the Mangrove Beach Corendon Curacao All-Inclusive Resort recently were thrilled with the water park, pools and beach.

Turtle Beach by Elegant Hotels: Barbados

For an all-suite experience, this resort in Barbados is a wonderful option. Families can book the 2 Connecting Ocean View suite, which sleeps up to six guests and comes with private balconies. The all-inclusive Turtle Beach by Elegant Hotels features a fitness center, an outdoor pool, beach access and children’s activities. All meals and snacks are included at the three restaurants, coffee bar and ice cream shop. Recent travelers praised the staff and service.

Carlisle Bay Antigua: Antigua

This luxury all-inclusive resort on the island of Antigua features nearly 87 suites with ocean views. Lounge on a daybed on a private balcony or terrace to take in the breathtaking scenery. You can dine on fresh, locally sourced cuisine at one of the four restaurants and enjoy afternoon tea.

Kids ages 2 to 12 can enjoy a variety of activities at the resort’s kids club — including sports, art and movies — while parents head to the spa, take a yoga class or enjoy the outdoor gym. Families can come together for boat excursions, live music during Firepit Fridays, zip line tours or even just peaceful afternoons in the library. Past visitors at Carlisle Bay Antigua agreed that the afternoon tea was a nice amenity, and many appreciated the spacious rooms.

