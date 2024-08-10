10x Genomics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) on Thursday reported a loss of $37.9 million…

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) on Thursday reported a loss of $37.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pleasanton, California-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 47 cents per share.

The life science technology company posted revenue of $153.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $150.9 million.

