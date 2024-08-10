10 Ways International Students Can Pay for U.S. Graduate School

Paying for graduate school in the U.S. as an international student can be challenging, especially without the same financial aid…

Paying for graduate school in the U.S. as an international student can be challenging, especially without the same financial aid benefits offered to domestic students. However, there are options if you don’t have the funds to pay.

“While international students cannot receive U.S. federal student aid like federal loans for undergrad or grad school tuition, they can mitigate the cost of studying in the U.S. through various resources such as scholarships, grants and loans,” says Nellie Gaynor, an academic adviser, MBA admissions counselor and graduate admissions counselor at IvyWise.

Here are 10 ways prospective international students can reduce what it costs to pay for grad school in the U.S.

Comparison Shopping

Shopping around for an affordable grad program is a good start, especially since some colleges come with a higher price tag than others. You can use the U.S. News Best Graduate Schools directory and visit school websites to compare tuition costs and application fees.

“When determining a program’s financial feasibility, consider all factors and associated costs: tuition, mandatory fees, health insurance, living expenses — which vary significantly by location — travel and any other potential events or opportunities that will require extra funds,” says Indhika Jayaratnam, an academic adviser and graduate admissions counselor at IvyWise.

Assistantships

Graduate students typically have the option to teach or do part-time research with university faculty. Assistantships often cover part of your tuition and may include a stipend, which is a payment you can use for personal expenses. Prospective international students can connect with their academic department to learn about assistantship opportunities.

Aside from stipends, grad programs may also offer paid assistantship positions. “This type of funding can be included with an admissions offer or may be advertised during the duration of a program as positions become available,” Jayaratnam says.

Apart from providing financial assistance, Jayaratnam adds, graduate assistantships also “enable you to work closely with faculty members, refine technical knowledge and skills, and strengthen your resume.”

[Read: International Student Numbers in U.S. Show Fastest Growth in 40 Years]

Good Budgeting

Establishing a budget means considering your daily spending needs; accounting for costs other than tuition, like food, transportation and utility bills; and creating a plan that details your expenses and income sources.

Look for used or discounted textbooks and student discounts on everything from computers to phone plans, which can bring major savings, experts say.

“Estimate a budget at the high end of what you’ll need. Basing your early projections on a higher estimate will give you a buffer and help you prepare for unexpected expenses,” Jayaratnam says.

Curricular Practical Training

Curricular practical training, or CPT, is full- or part-time work in the form of an internship or co-op related to your major, such as for engineering.

Unless it is required by a program’s curriculum, CPT usually can’t be used until after a student has completed two terms or one full academic year.

“While CPT is designated for paid or unpaid work in an F-1 student’s field of study, look for well-compensated positions that optimize the financial value of CPT,” Jayaratnam advises.

Students should consult their school’s Office of Global Services or a similar office, since the administration and authorization of CPT is done under both federal regulations and school policies, Jayaratnam says.

“Be mindful in assessing financial value, professional development and networking potential against the amount of time you will be taking from studying and other academic pursuits. Paying for graduate school should not come at the cost of excelling in your studies.

Fellowships

Another option is a fellowship, which typically is merit-based but may come with a requirement to teach or conduct research Fellowships can offer training in a particular field and provide a monetary award that covers tuition and perhaps a stipend for living expenses.

“Students are given stipends to work with professors and be full-time students,” says Jennifer Ann Aquino, an independent educational consultant and author of “The International Family Guide to US University Admissions.” “This is a case-by-case situation based on the institution and the program for which the student is applying. It offers the most substantive rewards financially in most cases and is directly tied to the institution.”

Fellowships can be found through grad schools, specific academic programs and outside organizations. Some schools provide a list of fellowships that international students can apply for, as the Graduate Studies Office at the California Institute of Technology does.

[Related:5 Ways to Get More Money From Your Graduate School]

“External fellowships and grants offered by foundations, private companies, governmental entities and nonprofit organizations are a great way to fund your graduate education,” Jayaratnam says. “Many of these opportunities also mean participating in high-prestige cohort experiences and establishing lasting alumni networks.”

International students can contact a school’s office of global services and visit databases like Global Scholarships for a comprehensive list of opportunities.

“Make sure you research early, as external scholarship and fellowship application deadlines are often before program deadlines, starting around October,” Jayaratnam notes.

Home-Country Assistance

Funding by the government or other organization in your home country is also another way to help pay for grad school in the U.S., but it may come with a condition to return back home to work after finishing your degree.

This kind of help may be hard to get. In the 2022-2023 academic year, 1.6% of international grad students relied on foreign government or foreign university funds — and 0.5% relied on foreign private sponsors — to pay for their education, according to a report from the Institute of International Education based on data provided by the U.S. Department of State.

On-Campus Employment

Working on campus, such as through tutoring, can be a good way to earn extra money for school. F-1 visa holders can work up to 20 hours per week along with their classes and can work full time during school holiday breaks.

Aquino says students can contact prospective programs to inquire about on-campus work opportunities.

“Every institution is unique on if this is an opportunity and how this works on their campus,” Aquino says.

Personal and Family Funds

Most international students studying in the U.S. use personal or family funds to help pay for graduate programs.

In 2022-2023, the primary source of funding for 60.7% of international graduate students in the U.S. was personal and family resources, according to the annual IIE report, “Open Doors.”

“Start by evaluating how much funding your family can provide for your education — annual family income, assets, employment earnings and other sources,” Gaynor recommends.

[Related:4 Next Steps for Accepted International Students]

Private Loans

International students who may want to take out a private loan should be aware that they typically come with interest, which can add significantly to the cost of borrowing. Some U..S. banks and finance companies will lend to international students but may require a co-signer.

“Most international students will need a creditworthy U.S. citizen as a co-signer for domestic-based private loans, and your school cannot act as a co-signer or sponsor,” Gaynor says. “A co-signer could be a friend or relative who takes on the financial responsibility of paying back the loan” if you don’t.

Usually, your college will give you a list of lenders that have provided private education loans to international students, she says.

“You are not required to borrow from any of their preferred lenders, and there is no penalty for selecting a different lender. Comparing information among available student loan providers is critical, as each loan has different interest rates, repayment plans and loan terms.”

Scholarships

Schools and private organizations offer scholarships that typically can be found through a university’s financial aid department website pages. Students can search for or apply to scholarships directly and there is no fee.

The U.S. News Scholarship Finder is a free online database that can be searched using numerous filters. EducationUSA and the IIE also offer free lists of scholarships available to international students.

Aquino says scholarships “are not centralized and require a lot of work on the part of the student to search for them and apply for them. The most effective ones are any offered by the institution itself.”

Jayaratnam says scholarships are typically merit-based and students need a competitive application with components such as a high undergraduate GPA, relevant applied experience, well-crafted essays and strong letters of recommendation.

“Check deadline information carefully and make sure all your materials are submitted on time,” Jayaratnam says.

More from U.S. News

How International Premed Students Can Find a U.S. Medical School

International Student Services at U.S. Colleges: What to Know

4 Next Steps for Accepted International Students

10 Ways International Students Can Pay for U.S. Graduate School originally appeared on usnews.com