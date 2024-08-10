10 Best-Performing Stocks of the Past 30 Years

Trying to pick which stocks will perform best over a given day or week can be fun and exciting. However,…

Trying to pick which stocks will perform best over a given day or week can be fun and exciting. However, most investors aren’t short-term traders and market speculators.

Instead, most U.S. investors are trying to cultivate a nest egg that will grow over the long term and potentially boost their quality of life in retirement. Charlie Bilello, chief market strategist at Creative Planning, recently compiled a list of the 10 best-performing stocks in the market over the past 30 years. While that doesn’t automatically mean they’re also the best picks going forward, these stocks can provide some insight for investors looking to identify the top stocks to own for the next 30 years:

Stock 30-year total return* Growth of $10,000 Nvidia Corp. (ticker: NVDA) 322,185%** $32,228,453 Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) 249,208%** $24,930,785 Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) 164,539%** $16,463,861 NVR Inc. (NVR) 140,431% $14,053,114 Apple Inc. (AAPL) 88,807% $8,890,734 Netflix Inc. (NFLX) 58,273%** $5,837,319 Pool Corp. (POOL) 56,328%** $5,642,835 Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) 56,082%** $5,618,189 Biogen Inc. (BIIB) 50,397% $5,049,745 Altria Group Inc. (MO) 49,365% $4,946,468

*August 1994-July 2024. **Total return since IPO (company IPO less than 30 years ago).

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Nvidia is a company that produces high-end chips for personal computers, smartphones, artificial intelligence

applications and other uses. Nvidia went public back in January 1999. Nvidia shares have gained 322,185% overall in the past 30 years, a 37.2% average annual return, making it the best-performing S&P 500 stock of the past three decades. AI, cloud computing, autonomous vehicles and other high-end technology trends will likely continue to drive revenue growth for Nvidia. A $10,000 investment in NVDA stock back in 1999 would now be worth $32.2 million.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Nobody should be surprised to see Amazon on this list. The e-commerce and cloud services leader went public in May 1997, and its stock has since gone on a historic run. Over the years, Amazon has pivoted from a niche online bookstore to a $1.8 trillion online marketplace and cloud services juggernaut. In roughly 27 years since its initial public offering, Amazon has generated a total return of 249,208%, more than any other non-technology sector stock in the past 30 years. In fact, $10,000 invested in AMZN stock in 1997 would now be worth $24.9 million.

Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST)

Monster Beverage has been arguably the single best under-the-radar home run investment since its August 1995 IPO. In 29 years, Monster has generated a total return of 164,539%, making it one of the best-performing S&P 500 stocks. In 2015, Monster struck a deal with Coca-Cola Co. (KO) in which Coca-Cola took a 16.7% ownership stake in Monster in return for Coca-Cola becoming Monster’s primary global distributor. Since its IPO, Monster shares have generated an average annual return of 29.1%. A $10,000 stake in MNST stock in 1995 would now be worth more than $16.4 million.

NVR Inc. (NVR)

NVR is one of the largest U.S. homebuilders, constructing and selling condominiums, townhouses, single-family and luxury homes under three brands: Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes. NVR went public back in November 1993 and has generated a 140,431% return over the past 30 years. Since 1994, NVR has generated an average annual return of 27.3%. NVR’s growth has continued as of late, and the stock has outpaced the S&P 500’s return in the past five years. At this point, $10,000 invested in NVR stock 30 years ago would now be worth $14 million.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple’s appearance on the list of top-performing stocks is certainly no surprise. Apple went public back in December 1980 and has been one of the most innovative technology companies of all time. Its transition from hardware sales to services revenue in recent years demonstrates the company’s adaptivity. In the past 30 years, Apple has generated a total return of 88,807%, or about 25.4% annually. Apple’s total return of 359% in the past five years more than triples the S&P 500’s return. A $10,000 investment in AAPL stock back in 1994 would now be worth $8.8 million.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX)

It’s been a bumpy ride for streaming video giant Netflix in the past five years, but there’s no question the company has been one of the best growth stocks in the market since its May 2002 IPO. When Netflix went public, it was sending DVDs to its customers via mail. Now, Netflix has 278 million paid memberships and is one of the world’s largest media companies. Since 2002, Netflix has generated a total return of 58,273%, or about 33.2% annually. A $10,000 investment in NFLX stock just 22 just years ago would now be worth $5.8 million.

Pool Corp. (POOL)

Pool Corp. is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies and equipment, as well as related outdoor living and irrigation products. The company went public in 1993 and has generated a total return of 56,328%, an average annual gain of 24.6% over the past 30 years. In the past three years, POOL has unfortunately run out of steam and generated a negative total return of 22.7%. Only time will tell whether Pool can eventually regain its winning ways. Nevertheless, a $10,000 investment in POOL stock in 1994 would now be worth $5.6 million.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON)

Axon Enterprise is a law enforcement hardware and technology solutions provider. In addition to supplying body-worn cameras and other hardware to law enforcement, Axon also provides cloud-based software services such as digital evidence management. Axon went public back in 2001 under the name TASER International and the ticker TASR before eventually rebranding to Axon. The stock has generated a total return of 56,082% for investors over the past 23 years. That gain represents an annual return of 31.4%. A $10,000 investment in Axon back in 2001 would now be worth $5.6 million.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB)

Biogen is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its best-selling drug of 2023 was multiple sclerosis treatment Tysabri. Biogen went public back in September 1991 and has generated a total return of 50,397% for investors over the past 30 years. That gain represents an annual return of 23.1%. Unfortunately, Biogen’s growth has slowed significantly in recent years. BIIB shares have generated a total return loss of 40.1% in the past three years. Nevertheless, a $10,000 investment in BIIB stock back in 1994 would now be worth $5 million.

Altria Group Inc. (MO)

For some, tobacco giant Altria may be an unexpected top market performer of the past 30 years. Altria went public in July 1985. Despite major public relations and regulatory pressures on the tobacco industry in recent years, Altria shares have gained 49,365% overall in the past three decades, a 23% average annual return. However, Altria’s revenue growth has stagnated, and the stock is up just 11.2% in the past five years. Still, Altria pays a sizable 7.7% dividend, and a $10,000 investment in MO stock 30 years ago would now be worth $4.9 million.

Update 08/27/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.