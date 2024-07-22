Zions: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Zions Bancorp (ZION) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Zions Bancorp (ZION) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $201 million.

The Salt Lake City-based bank said it had earnings of $1.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.21 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $787 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $761.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZION at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZION

