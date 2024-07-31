Zeta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $28.1…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $28.1 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 13 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The cloud-based marketing technology company posted revenue of $227.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $212.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Zeta said it expects revenue in the range of $241.2 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $930 million.

