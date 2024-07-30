Zebra: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $113 million.…

The Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.18 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.82 per share.

The producer of printers for bar codes, plastic cards and, radio-frequency identification tags posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.17 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Zebra expects its per-share earnings to range from $3 to $3.30.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.30 to $12.90 per share.

