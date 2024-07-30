Xylem: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Xylem Inc. (XYL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $194 million. The Washington-based…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Xylem Inc. (XYL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $194 million.

The Washington-based company said it had net income of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The water and wastewater treatment company posted revenue of $2.17 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.16 billion.

Xylem expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.18 to $4.28 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XYL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XYL

