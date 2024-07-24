Wyndham: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $86 million.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.13 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The hotel and resort chain posted revenue of $367 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $371 million.

Wyndham expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.20 to $4.32 per share.

