WSFS: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WSFS Financial Corp. (WSFS) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $69.3 million.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.08 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $356.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $266 million.

