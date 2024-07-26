Live Radio
World Acceptance: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 26, 2024, 7:36 AM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) on Friday reported earnings of $9.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Greenville, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.79 per share.

The subprime consumer lender posted revenue of $129.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WRLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WRLD

