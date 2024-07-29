Woodward: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Woodward Inc. (WWD) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of…

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Woodward Inc. (WWD) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $102.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Collins, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $1.63.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The maker of cockpit controls and other equipment for the defense and aerospace markets posted revenue of $847.7 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $851 million.

Woodward expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.80 to $6 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.25 billion to $3.3 billion.

