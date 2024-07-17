Wintrust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $152.4 million.…

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $152.4 million.

The bank, based in Rosemont, Illinois, said it had earnings of $2.32 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.40 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $971.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $591.8 million, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $585.5 million.

