Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

July 31, 2024, 4:18 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2981 1.2981
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 195.00 195.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.3248 2.3251
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.5190 2.5190
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.6750 2.6750
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.45 16.15
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.63 91.74
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2666 1.3333
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 304.75 303.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8100 3.7400
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9825 4.0100
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 374.30 374.30
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.7200 10.2900
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.4650 7.5700

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4441 0.4441

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0620 4.0630

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6251 0.6315

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.000 75.000

