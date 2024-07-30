NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2981 1.2981 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2981 1.2981 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 193.00 195.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.3600 2.3248 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.5578 2.5190 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.3550 2.6750 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.30 16.45 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 91.22 90.63 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.3043 1.2666 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 304.75 304.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7700 3.8100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9725 3.9825 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 374.30 374.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.7200 10.7200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5850 7.4650

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4441 0.4441

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1045 4.0620

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6107 0.6251

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 75.000

