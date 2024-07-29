NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3118 1.2981 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3118 1.2981 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 193.00 193.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.3303 2.3600 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.5250 2.5578 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.3550 2.3550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.75 16.30 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.24 91.22 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2757 1.3043 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 304.75 304.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8900 3.7700 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0400 3.9725 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 358.30 374.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.1800 10.7200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5875 7.5850

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4656 0.4441

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1125 4.1045

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6221 0.6107

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 74.000

