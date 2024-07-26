NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3118 1.3118 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3118 1.3118 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 193.00 194.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.4421 2.4028 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.6357 2.5973 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.3550 2.3550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.05 17.00 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.02 90.35 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2720 1.2544 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 304.75 304.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8500 3.8600 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9800 3.8975 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 358.30 358.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.2200 11.1300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.9050 7.8075

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4656 0.4656

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1460 4.0990

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6303 0.6201

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 74.000

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.