Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

July 25, 2024, 4:02 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3118 1.3118
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 193.00 194.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.4421 2.4028
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.6357 2.5973
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.3550 2.3550
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.05 17.00
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.02 90.35
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2720 1.2544
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 304.75 304.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8500 3.8600
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9800 3.8975
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 358.30 358.30
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.2200 11.1300
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.9050 7.8075

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4656 0.4656

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1460 4.0990

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6303 0.6201

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 74.000

