Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

July 24, 2024, 4:11 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3118 1.3118
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 187.50 193.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.4146 2.4421
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.6102 2.6357
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.3550 2.3550
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.00 17.05
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.25 90.02
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2398 1.2720
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 302.63 304.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8100 3.8500
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0225 3.9800
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 358.30 358.30
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.2200 11.2200
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8025 7.9050

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4656 0.4656

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1805 4.1460

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6513 0.6303

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 74.000

