NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3118 1.3118 Cheddar…

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3118 1.3118 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 187.50 193.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.4146 2.4421 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.6102 2.6357 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.3550 2.3550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.00 17.05 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.25 90.02 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2398 1.2720 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 302.63 304.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8100 3.8500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0225 3.9800 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 358.30 358.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.2200 11.2200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8025 7.9050

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4656 0.4656

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1805 4.1460

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6513 0.6303

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 74.000

