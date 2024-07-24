NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3118 1.3118 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3118
|1.3118
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|187.50
|193.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.4146
|2.4421
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|2.6102
|2.6357
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.3550
|2.3550
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|17.00
|17.05
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|88.25
|90.02
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.2398
|1.2720
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|302.63
|304.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.8100
|3.8500
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.0225
|3.9800
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|358.30
|358.30
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.2200
|11.2200
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.8025
|7.9050
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4656
|0.4656
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.1805
|4.1460
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6513
|0.6303
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|74.000
|74.000
