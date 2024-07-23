NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3204 1.3118 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3204 1.3118 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 186.50 186.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.4695 2.4579 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.6244 2.6126 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.2650 2.2650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.70 16.90 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.51 88.56 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2396 1.2378 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 302.63 302.63

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7300 3.7200 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1550 4.2175 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 360.30 358.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.0400 11.0400 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7050 7.4475

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4665 0.4656

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.2660 4.2190

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6637 0.6498

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 74.000

