NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3204 1.3118 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3204
|1.3118
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|186.50
|186.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.4695
|2.4579
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|2.6244
|2.6126
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.2650
|2.2650
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|16.70
|16.90
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|88.51
|88.56
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.2396
|1.2378
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|302.63
|302.63
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.7300
|3.7200
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.1550
|4.2175
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|360.30
|358.30
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.0400
|11.0400
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.7050
|7.4475
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4665
|0.4656
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.2660
|4.2190
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6637
|0.6498
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|74.000
|74.000
Copyright
