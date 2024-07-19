NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3204 1.3204 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3204 1.3204 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 186.00 186.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.4695 2.4695 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.6244 2.6244 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.2650 2.2650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.55 16.70 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.19 88.51 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2366 1.2396 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 302.63 302.63

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8000 3.7300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0975 4.1550 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 360.30 360.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.0400 11.0400 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.4675 7.7050

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4665 0.4665

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.3990 4.2660

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6562 0.6637

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 74.000

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.