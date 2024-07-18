Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

July 18, 2024, 4:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3204 1.3204
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 186.50 186.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.4695 2.4695
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.6244 2.6244
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.2650 2.2650
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.20 16.55
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.41 88.19
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2794 1.2366
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 302.63 302.63

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7800 3.8000
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9700 4.0975
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 360.30 360.30
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.9800 11.0400
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.2075 7.4675

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4665 0.4665

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.4440 4.3990

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6487 0.6562

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 74.000

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up