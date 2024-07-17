NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3197 1.3197 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3197
|1.3197
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|196.00
|196.75
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.3453
|2.4038
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|2.5120
|2.5691
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.2850
|2.2850
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|16.95
|17.50
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|86.63
|87.60
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.2989
|1.3038
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|304.25
|301.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.7100
|3.7300
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.9350
|3.8650
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.5500
|11.3800
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.2250
|9.1750
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|n.a.
|n.a.
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.6220
|4.5780
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6349
|0.6313
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|74.000
|74.000
