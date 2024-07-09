NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3197 1.3197 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3197
|1.3197
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|190.00
|196.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.2897
|2.3453
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|2.4742
|2.5120
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.3750
|2.2850
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|17.35
|16.95
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|87.19
|86.63
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.2678
|1.2989
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|304.25
|304.25
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.8700
|3.7100
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.9875
|3.9350
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.7200
|11.5500
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.3825
|8.2250
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|n.a.
|n.a.
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.6585
|4.6220
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6348
|0.6349
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|81.850
|74.000
