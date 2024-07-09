NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3197 1.3197 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3197 1.3197 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 190.00 196.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.2897 2.3453 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.4742 2.5120 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.3750 2.2850 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.35 16.95 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.19 86.63 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2678 1.2989 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 304.25 304.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8700 3.7100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9875 3.9350 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a. Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.7200 11.5500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.3825 8.2250

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.6585 4.6220

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6348 0.6349

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.850 74.000

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.