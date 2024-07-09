NATO Summit in DC: Road closures | Traveling around the White House | Biden makes big announcements | Nearby businesses react
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

July 9, 2024, 4:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3197 1.3197
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 190.00 196.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.2897 2.3453
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.4742 2.5120
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.3750 2.2850
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.35 16.95
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.19 86.63
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2678 1.2989
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 304.25 304.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8700 3.7100
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9875 3.9350
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a.
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.7200 11.5500
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.3825 8.2250

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.6585 4.6220

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6348 0.6349

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.850 74.000

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up