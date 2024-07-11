When Should You Hire a Car Accident Lawyer?

Motor vehicle accidents cause an estimated $340 billion in economic costs annually, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.…

Motor vehicle accidents cause an estimated $340 billion in economic costs annually, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

While most car accident losses are resolved through insurance claims, sometimes those involved in crashes (including pedestrians and other third parties) can benefit from the services of an auto accident attorney.

[Related:Do You Need a Lawyer to Fight a Speeding Ticket?]

Reasons for Hiring a Car Accident Lawyer

The majority of automobile accidents are so-called “fender benders,” such as rear-end collisions. But even seemingly minor accidents can be much more severe than they first appear. A motor vehicle accident lawyer can help you recover losses in the event of extensive vehicle damage, injury, death or other circumstances warranting legal representation.

Here are a few reasons why you may want to consult with a car accident lawyer:

Lackluster Support From Your Insurance Company

Even if you decided at the outset that you don’t need an accident attorney, lawyers can be invaluable if your insurer denies coverage, doesn’t offer what you believe your claim is worth or otherwise fails to meet your expectations. A vehicle accident lawyer will know how to negotiate with insurers on your behalf.

Injuries Occurred as a Result of the Accident

Whether you have sustained injuries or other parties are claiming to have been seriously hurt, personal injury and motor vehicle accident lawyers will gather the relevant evidence, determine economic damages pertaining to injuries (such as loss of income potential and costs associated with mobility) and protect your interests. This includes defending you against fraudulent or exaggerated claims by other parties.

The Other Driver Was at Fault

Insurance adjusters’ primary job is to protect their employer’s bottom line and minimize payouts. They will urge you to settle as quickly as possible, sometimes at the cost of downplaying your losses or refusing to acknowledge their client’s fault. Whether you’ve sustained an injury that has yet to show symptoms or you’re experiencing the ripple effects of financial hardship that can result from an injury, an auto accident attorney may help you close the gap.

Every situation is unique, so there may be other reasons you’ll want to work with a car accident lawyer. Perhaps you were at fault and the other motorist (or a passenger) was seriously injured, someone died as a result of the accident, or there is a dispute over the extent of damages or which party is at fault.

[READ: What Is Contempt of Court?]

Do You Always Need an Accident Lawyer?

If you’ve ever been involved in a minor auto collision, lawyers probably were not involved. The key is knowing when having representation is crucial to your claim. When it’s minor damage and all parties cooperate, you will most likely not need to find accident lawyers. But if there are injuries or fault is not clearly established, for example, you’ll probably want to lawyer up.

When you forgo hiring an auto accident attorney and file a claim for damages with the other party’s insurance company, it’s important that you stick to the basics of the accident without speculating or admitting fault. Keep in mind that you may not be compensated for injuries (or other losses) that aren’t immediately apparent if you’ve already agreed to a settlement. And while you can negotiate with the claims adjuster yourself, an experienced car accident lawyer is better prepared for this.

[Related:What Is an Indictment?]

What to Do After a Car Accident: First Steps

Regardless of whether you choose to hire a car accident lawyer, you’ll want to take certain steps following a crash to ensure the safety of everyone involved, preserve evidence, comply with the law and generally ensure the best possible outcome. These include the following:

— Remain at the scene.

— Check everyone involved (including yourself) for injuries. Call for an ambulance if necessary.

— Call the police, especially if there are serious injuries or substantial property damage.

— Move your vehicle to the side of the road and out of the path of traffic, if possible, and turn on hazard lights.

— Take photos of damage to vehicles, the scene of the accident, license plate numbers and any other relevant evidence.

— Exchange contacts and insurance policy information with the other motorists.

— Refrain from admitting fault or discussing the incident until you’ve had the opportunity to talk with an auto accident attorney (regardless of whether you do so).

How to Find a Car Accident Attorney

Word of mouth is always a great place to start when looking for a car accident lawyer since friends and family members will likely be candid about their own experiences.

You can also look online, including via a search engine or the U.S. News Lawyer Directory. Procuring several leads and then setting up visits with each one is always a good approach as most attorneys will provide free initial consultations, and you’ll want to work with someone you feel comfortable with.

More from U.S. News

Attorney vs. Lawyer: What’s the Difference?

What Is Discovery in a Court Case?

What Is Jury Tampering?

When Should You Hire a Car Accident Lawyer? originally appeared on usnews.com