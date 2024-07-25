Weyerhaeuser: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $173 million. On a per-share…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $173 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had net income of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 21 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The timber and paper products company posted revenue of $1.94 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.01 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WY

