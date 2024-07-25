Wex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Wex Inc. (WEX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $77…

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Wex Inc. (WEX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $77 million.

On a per-share basis, the South Portland, Maine-based company said it had profit of $1.83. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.91 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.80 per share.

The provider of fuel payment processing for fleet vehicles posted revenue of $673.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $677.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Wex expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.42 to $4.52.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $688 million to $698 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Wex expects full-year earnings in the range of $15.98 to $16.38 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.72 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WEX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.