Westwood Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The investment asset manager posted revenue of $22.7 million in the period.

