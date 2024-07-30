Western Union: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Western Union Co. (WU) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $141 million. On…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Western Union Co. (WU) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $141 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The money transfer company posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.

Western Union expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.70 to $1.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.13 billion to $4.2 billion.

