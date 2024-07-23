Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Western New England Bancorp:…

Western New England Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 23, 2024, 4:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) — WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.5 million.

The bank, based in Westfield, Massachusetts, said it had earnings of 17 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $30.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18.3 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WNEB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WNEB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up