Western Alliance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $193.6 million.

The bank, based in Phoenix, said it had earnings of $1.75 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.71 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $781.7 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $736.3 million.

