WesBanco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $28.9 million.

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $28.9 million.

The bank, based in Wheeling, West Virginia, said it had earnings of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The holding company for WesBanco Bank posted revenue of $234.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $149.2 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

