Werner: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $9.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The transportation company posted revenue of $760.8 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $774.5 million.

