Wells Fargo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $4.91 billion.

The bank, based in San Francisco, said it had earnings of $1.33 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The biggest U.S. mortgage lender posted revenue of $31.65 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.69 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.27 billion.

