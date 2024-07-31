WEC Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $210 million.…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $210 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 67 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The electricity and natural gas provider posted revenue of $1.77 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.86 billion.

WEC Energy expects full-year earnings to be $4.80 to $4.90 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WEC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.