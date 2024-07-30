Watsco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Watsco Inc. (WSO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $181.4 million. The Miami-based company…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Watsco Inc. (WSO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $181.4 million.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of $4.49 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.75 per share.

The heating and cooling company posted revenue of $2.14 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

