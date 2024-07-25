Waterstone: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) on Thursday reported earnings of $5.7 million in…

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) on Thursday reported earnings of $5.7 million in its second quarter.

The Wauwatosa, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 31 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $54.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $37.2 million.

