Waters: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — Waters Corp. (WAT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $142.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $2.40. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $2.63 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.55 per share.

The maker of products used in drug discovery and development posted revenue of $708.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $698 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Waters expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.60 to $2.70.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.55 to $11.65 per share.

