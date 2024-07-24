Waste Management: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Waste Management Inc. (WM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $680 million. The…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Waste Management Inc. (WM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $680 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.69 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.82 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.82 per share.

The garbage and recycling hauler posted revenue of $5.4 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.41 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.