WaFd: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — WaFd, Inc (WAFD) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $64.6 million.

The bank, based in Seattle, said it had earnings of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 76 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The holding company for Washington Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $409.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $194.4 million, also surpassing Street forecasts.

