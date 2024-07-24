Wabtec: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. (WAB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $289 million.…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. (WAB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $289 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of $1.64. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.96 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.85 per share.

The maker of parts for locomotives, subways and buses posted revenue of $2.64 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.63 billion.

Wabtec expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.20 to $7.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.25 billion to $10.55 billion.

