Wabash: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 24, 2024, 7:00 AM

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Wabash National Corp. (WNC) on Wednesday reported net income of $29 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lafayette, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 64 cents.

The maker of truck trailers posted revenue of $550.6 million in the period.

Wabash expects full-year earnings to be $1.50 to $1.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $2 billion to $2.2 billion.

