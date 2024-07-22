W.R. Berkley: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $371.9 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $1.04 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $3.31 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.37 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.3 billion.

